Moscow, May 6, (dpa/GNA) – Six people have been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, according to Russian authorities.

A further 35 people were injured as Ukrainian forces targeted three vehicles near the village of Beryozovka, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel early on Monday.

Two of the vehicles were reportedly buses carrying workers, although no further details were available about their employers. Gladkov also published a photo showing a badly damaged bus.

Ukraine has sporadically attacked arms depots and transport infrastructure in Russian border regions during the conflict, which Moscow started more than two years ago.

However, the number of casualties Kiev has inflicted is far lower than its own losses since the Russian invasion. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

