President appoints Ms Joyce Agyiewaa as Birim Central MCE  

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Accra, May 9, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Ms Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa, an entrepreneur and business executive, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central Assembly in the Eastern Region.

She replaces Madam Victoria Adu, whose appointment was revoked a month ago.

Madam Adu had been one of four female chief executives in the region.

The appointment is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

A letter signed by Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Minister-designate, Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, has subsequently requested the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council to liaise with the Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee.

Ms Agyeiwaa has over 24 years of experience in business development, entrepreneurship, and wholesale distribution.

She is a member of the Akim Oda Branch of the New Patriotic Party with a demonstrable record of contributing financial and logistical resources to the party since 1992.

The nominee has worked closely with many stalwarts of the party in the Akim Oda Constituency and supported the campaigns of former members of Parliament (MPs) of the area.

They include Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, now the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Owusu Boateng, Mr William Agyapong Quaitoo and the current MP, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a Deputy Minister of Health- designate.

GNA

