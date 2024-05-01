NHIA pays 170.7 million cedis to health providers for continuous service delivery

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, May 1, GNA- The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released GHS170,775,035.07 as payment to mixed tiers of healthcare providers across the country to facilitate quality service delivery.

This significant payment, made on the 30th of April 2024, covers claims of January and February this year for lower-tier facilities and up to November 2023 for upper-tier facilities and healthcare providers.

This is in line with the NHIA’s mandate to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.

The Authority’s management expressed gratitude to all credentialed healthcare facilities for their dedication to the well-being of communities.

Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, who signed a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, emphasised the importance of those payments in sustaining the delivery of healthcare services across the country.

The payments could be verified through the Authority’s official website at nhis.gov.gh/payments.

“This announcement is expected to bring relief to healthcare providers and contribute to the continued provision of essential healthcare services to Ghanaians,” he noted.

“The NHIA’s commitment to fulfilling its mandate and supporting healthcare facilities is a positive step towards ensuring access to quality healthcare for all citizens.”

On the occasion of May Day, the Management commended organised labour and every worker for their invaluable contribution to ensuring the socio-economic well-being of Mother Ghana.

GNA

