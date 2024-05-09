GRMA highlights climate change health impact on women and children

Koforidua, May 09, GNA – Mrs Netta Forson Ackon, the National President of the Ghana Registered Midwives Association (GRMA), has highlighted the detrimental impact of climate change on the health of women and children.

She expressed concerns about the challenges posed by climate change, emphasising how it was affecting maternal health, newborns, adolescents, children, and healthcare providers alike.

She said the urgent need for action and public awareness, to address these pressing concerns and protect the well-being of vulnerable populations.

Mrs Ackon was speaking at the launch of the 2024 International Day of the Midwife (IDM) on the theme: “Midwives, A Vital Climate Solution”.

She cited climate change’s impact on extreme weather changes, the spread of infectious diseases, and the health of mothers and their babies.

She said the interconnectedness of environmental factors and health outcomes were real and called for collective efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change on women’s and children’s health, emphasising the importance of prioritising sustainable practices and policies to protect generations’ health and future.

Mrs Forson Ackon said that the evidence of climate change is undeniable, as the planet is alarmingly warming, leading to devastating consequences for ecosystems, communities, and human health.

She further explained how environmental pollution from surface mining and galamsey was contaminating water bodies, impacting farms, vegetation, and water bodies.

She underlined the importance of trees in refining the air and providing coolness during hot periods, but which were being cut down or uprooted for profit.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, explained the need for an established relationship between climate change, maternal and child healthcare delivery, and midwifery practice.

He explained that the vulnerability of expectant mothers and newborns to climate change impacts led to adverse pregnancy and foetal health outcomes.

He said midwives needed to play a role in mitigating climate change’s health impacts by promoting breastfeeding and addressing the sexual reproductive health needs of women and girls to build climate change resilience.

In an address, the Deputy Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Dr. James Duah, applauded the reduction of the institutional mortality ratio in Ghana and the significant contributions of midwives to maternal mortality reduction.

Dr Aboagye said Ghana’s institutional maternal mortality ratio in 2023 had decreased to 109 per 100,000 live births.

Additionally, referencing data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was revealed that Ghana’s maternal mortality ratio declined from 499 per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 263 per 100,000 in 2020.

These positive outcomes were attributed to the commendable contributions of midwives in the country.

The Director of Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Ignatius Awinibuni, as the guest speaker, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the nursing and midwifery workforce through initiatives like the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives and nationwide mentorship programmes.

He also emphasised the significance of midwives in addressing climate change impacts and promoting public health.

He further stressed the WHO’s recognition of climate change as a major public health concern and the need for midwives to play a critical role in climate solutions.

The launch recognised outstanding midwives from various regions across the country, highlighting the significance of International Day of the Midwife in celebrating and honouring midwives for their essential contributions to healthcare delivery and ensuring quality care for women and newborns throughout pregnancy and beyond.

The IDM is celebrated annually on May 5th worldwide.

