GPL Wk 31: Kotoko sinks Hearts, Great Olympics keep survival hopes alive

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 27, GNA – The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League entered week 31 with some interesting results across various league centres.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded a massive 2-0 win against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Steven Mukwala’s brace gave the Porcupine Warriors all three points, moving them closer to safety, unlike their counterparts, who are fighting for survival.

The Phobians, with this defeat, are only two points away from the relegation zone and are in crucial need of points with three matches to end the season.

Accra Great Olympics ended their six-game winless run after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Isaac Mensah scored a brace for Great Olympics in a fascinating contest against a Berekum Chelsea side who were a hard nut to crack.

The “Dade Boys,” who have one outstanding game, brightened their chances of surviving the drop with the win over Berekum Chelsea but still remain in the relegation zone.

League leaders Samartex 1996 suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Heart of Lions, who are also fighting for survival.

Ebenezer Abban scored a brace for Heart of Lions who secured their third successive victory and edged closer to surviving the drop after gaining promotion last season.

Aduana Stars recorded back-to-back victories after urging Nations 1-0 at Nana Agyeman Badu I Park on Saturday.

A second-half strike from Yussif Chibsah was enough to secure maximum points for Aduana Stars, who leapfrogged their opponent into second place.

The win for Aduana Stars puts them seven points adrift of league leaders Samartex 1996 with three matches to end the season.

Karela United, who are also involved in the fight for survival, recorded a crucial 2-1 scalp over Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

Welbeck Takyi and Fatawu Mohammed were on target for the Northern-based side as they secured all three points and moved four points clear of relegation.

Below are the results week 31:

Aduana FC 1-0 Nations FC

Accra Lions 3-0 Bechem United

Karela United 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Asante Kotoko 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Gold Stars FC 2-1 Dreams FC

Bofoakwa Tano FC 0-2 Medeama SC

Great Olympics 3-2 Berekum Chelsea

Heart of Lions 2-0 FC Samartex 1996

Real Tamale United 1-0 Legon Cities

