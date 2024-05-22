GOC sends goodwill message to Black Bombers 

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has sent a goodwill message to the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers as they seek qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The seven members of the Bombers are currently in Bangkok, Thailand, seeking Olympic slots “2nd World Qualifying Tournament”.

A statement signed by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC said though it had not been easy for the boxers, after failing in Senegal to Italy, Thailand presents them with a perfect opportunity to make it to the global sports festival.

“Ghana can not go to the 2024 Olympic Games without boxing, which had over the years given the nation hope and glory.

“You must be disciplined and work hard to attain your personal ambition and meet the expectations of Ghanaians,” he stated.

The seven boxers, six male and one female are Flyweight Theo Allotey, Featherweight Amadu Mohammed, Light Welterweight Joseph Commey, Light Middleweight Henry Malm, Light Heavyweight Jonathan Tetteh, UK based Super Heavyweight Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo and USA based Middleweight Onella Sathoud.

The five-member technical staff is led by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare with his two able assistants, Vincent Akai Nettey and Elvis Robertson, Edward Kwabena Asante, Team Doctor, and Daniel Quartey, Physiotherapist.

Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Dauda Fuseni is leader of the team.

GNA

