Ghana Museums and Monuments Board considering AI in archaeological studies  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 22, GNA-The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB), is considering the prospects of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its archaeological and research activities.

According to Mr Kennedy Atsutse, the Head of the Museums Department in the Central Region, AI played a pivotal role in archaeological studies by revolutionising traditional methods, enhancing data analysis, and uncovering hidden patterns to reconstruct historical buildings.

AI would accelerate artefact identification with image recognition algorithms, leading to faster and more accurate analysis, streamlining data management, assist in organising and interpreting vast datasets.

Ultimately, AI could automate site discovery through satellite imagery analysis, save time and increase the chances of finding new sites.

Commemorating International Museums Day with a forum at the Elmina Castle, the oldest European-built structure in black Africa, Mr Atsutse said AI provided valuable insights on transforming archaeological research capabilities.

International Museums Day is held annually on May 18 to raise awareness about the importance of museums as fascinating places where people can learn about each other, different cultures, and history and share ideas.

It was on the theme: “Museums for Education and Research”.

Mr Atsutse also hinted at plans to translate all educational and interpretive materials at its sites into local and foreign languages to serve the needs of its diverse visitors.

The local language will be based on the dominant local language in the jurisdiction of the site or museum for the people to own and safeguard their history and culture.

Likewise, GMMB is considering incorporating sign language braille and other enhancements to serve people with disabilities.

“Sign language offers a visual and expressive means of communication for the deaf. Braille enables blind individuals to read and write tactilely.

Additional enhancements, such as fingerspelling bridge gaps in communication for the deaf and blind, offering independence and improved interaction.

These combined approaches, he said could cater for various disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and effective communication for individuals with diverse needs.

Mr Charles Buabin, Central Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, pledged a stronger collaboration with GMMB to protect and attract tourists to all tourism facilities across the country.

He advocated a museum for each region focusing on the unique culture and historical artefacts of the people.

“We can have a Fisheries museum here in Elmina where visitors can enjoy thrilling activities. A fascinating aquarium, a fishing schooner and trawler, boats, films and exhibits. That is a large complex of historic buildings, with a theatre, exhibits and additional vessels.

“Visitors can have a delightful meal, shop and experience the best of an Elmina Fisheries Museum,” Mr Buabin stated.

Many fishermen and school children who graced the occasion took turns to share their views on Ghana’s historical journey and asked pertinent questions bordering their minds.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

