French police shoot and kill man who tried to set fire to synagogue

Paris, May 17, (dpa/GNA) – Police in the city of Rouen in northern France have shot dead a man who they said tried to set fire to the local synagogue.

Writing on the social media platform X, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin congratulated the police officers on their courage and response.

According to reports on broadcaster Franceinfo, the police were called in the early morning because smoke was billowing from the synagogue.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they were confronted by a man armed with a knife and an iron bar. One of the police officers then opened fire.

No further information was initially available.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

