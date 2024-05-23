Farmers at Adidome applaud gov’t’s PFJ Phase-two programme 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Adidome(V/R), May 23, GNA – Some crop farmers at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have expressed appreciation to the Government for implementing the Second Phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

The programme is set to significantly support farmers across the country by providing them with essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers.

It also aims to boost self-sufficiency in selected food commodities, modernise agriculture, and stimulate growth through subsidies for food security and job creation by adopting a holistic value chain approach.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive, spoke on plans by government to give agriculture in the district and other parts of the country a facelift.

The initiative would also welcome new entrants, allowing more farmers to participate and receive support from the Government, which would bolster agriculture productivity and sustainability.

Mr Zonyrah assured the farmers of the Agriculture Department’s action to enroll all eligible participants in the programme and encouraged them to be dedicated to their work.

Mr Doku Victor, a maize farmer, highlighted the potential impact of the programme on his yield, saying: “I have been trying hard to get more yield over the years. But I think with the support from the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs project, I will achieve better results.”

Similarly, Madam Esenam Amudzi, a cassava farmer, expressed her intent to enroll in the programme to benefit from the support and praised the government’s efforts in sustaining agriculture growth.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

