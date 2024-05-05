Dr Letsa calls for strategic partnerships between private sector in Volta, India

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Accra, May 5, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has called for strategic partnerships between private sector operators in the Volta Region and their counterparts in India to enhance the socio-economic development of the region.

The role of the Indian business community in contributing to the socio-economic development of the Volta Region in particular, and Ghana in general, could not be underrated hence the need to strengthen such strategic partnerships to derive the maximum benefits, he said.

Dr Letsa made the call at the Fourth Edition of the Ghana-India Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting held in Accra.

It aimed at assessing the bilateral trade and economic relations between Ghana and India with the view to mapping out strategies to enhance those relations.

He said two new Indo-Volta processing facilities in the region, which were for rice and sugar processing, had been established due to partnerships with local investors in the region.

Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and Co-Chair of the Joint Trade Committee, underscored the need for the Indian private sector to take advantage of government’s policies.

The pharmaceutical, automobile, textile, garments and agri business sectors could be explored to increase related investments in Ghana, he said.

Ghana-India friendship dates over six decades and has continued to improve year after year.

