Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd improves telecommunication network coverage for catchment communities  

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Digaare (U/E), May 27, GNA – Poor telecommunication network has been one of the major challenges confronting residents of some rural communities in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

Communities distant from Tongo, the District capital, especially those far East and South-East, have always struggled to have access to network to make calls to connect to the rest of the world.

Indigenes walk several meters away from their homes for network signals for their phones.

This has not only prevented the residents from making calls and accessing the internet comfortably, but it has also disconnected the communities from participating in most national issues as well as affected the socioeconomic development of those communities.

To this end, the Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited (CNML), a subsidiary of Shandong Gold, is gradually solving the network challenges in its operational areas through the construction of telecommunication towers for its mining project.

Through this, some of the telecommunication network companies have already installed their microwave devices and providing quality, improved voice and data services to the people while the Company is working to ensure that more telecommunication networks extend their coverage to the area.

Mr Feng Baoli, Vice President in charge of General Administration, Public Relations and Security, CNML, disclosed this at Digaare when the Company donated 14,636 Note One Exercise books worth GH₵59,576.40 to six basic schools in its operational areas.

The gesture was part of the Company’s commitment to supporting the development of its operational communities and it benefitted over 18,000 pupils in the Bapeela, Biung, Datoko, Elim, Sheaga and Tolla basic schools.

“I am excited to announce that following the recent completion of the telecommunication towers for the Namdini Project, Vodafone has installed their microwave devices on our towers to bring their network coverage to the area.

“Over 2,600 people in communities such as Digaare, Tolla, Bapeela, New Accra site and Biung can now heave a sigh of relief as they can now connect to their relations worldwide via the Vodafone network both voice and data services. I am informed that with this service, people can have Closed User Group which enables members to enjoy free calls within their circles,” he added.

The Vice President noted that the Company was further working to collaborate with MTN Ghana to move to the area to improve upon their network coverage in the communities within the operational areas.

The CNML project is an open-cast (surface) gold mine in the Talensi District with an initial Life of Mine of 15 years. The mine is expected to generate about 150 million tonnes of ore, resulting in five million ounces of gold within the period of production.

As a result, the Company is currently investing about 600 million dollars in the construction phase of the project and all construction projects are expected to be completed before the beginning of the last quarter of this year.

Apart from operational offices, CNML has a Permanent Camp (accommodation facility) which could house over 328 staff with all the recreational facilities.

The Company is also completing the construction of the processing plant, the water abstraction, and tailings storage facilities, 161Kv Power Transmission Line, segment ponds, road network, mechanical installation, among others.

The company had already completed the construction of a 25KM access road from Balungu (off the Tamale-Bolgatanga Road) to its site, which has been opened to public connecting over 10 communities.

In 2022, the Company also spent over US$10 million to construct about 123 residential houses and public infrastructure including schools and healthcare facilities for the Biung and Accra Site resettled communities.

The Company has prioritised local content in its policies and about 90 percent of the Company’s current manpower of 1,200 was Ghanaian nationals with about 51 percent from the project area.

Alhaji Naab Ibrahim Boarebon, Chief of Digaare, thanked CNML for the support to the communities and appealed to the Company to strengthen the relationship for peaceful coexistence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

