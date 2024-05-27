Black Challenge wins Amputee AFCON in Egypt 

Accra, May 27, GNA – The national amputee team, the Black Challenge emerged as champions of the 2024 Amputee Africa Cup (AAFCON) after beating Morocco 2-1 in the finals of the competition in Egypt on Monday evening.

Ghana had to come from a goal down to successfully defend the title they won last year.

Morocco scored first in the 14th minute before Mubarak Mohamed equalised for Ghana through a spot kick in the 41st minute.

The game, however, was pushed to extra time after the scores remained the same in regulation time.

Mubarak was on hand to give Ghana the lead and the winner in extra time to win successfully defend their title and also book a place in the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Panama.

The team would arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

GNA

