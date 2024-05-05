Akatsi South NDC bids farewell to former communication officer 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Afife (V/R), May 5, GNA – Executives and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South Constituency of the Volta Region have bid farewell to their former communication officer, John Kwabla Agbanavor.

The funeral ceremony, held on Saturday at Afife, hometown of the deceased, popularly known as Sir Kobby, also saw members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in attendance.

Other dignitaries present included Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, Municipal Chief Executive, Akatsi South, Mr Henry Ametefee, former NDC Volta Regional Chairman, and Mr Kafui Agbleze, NDC Regional Communication Officer.

Mourners in their tribute eulogised Mr Agbanavor as a hardworking comrade who dedicated his resources to the progress of the party even in opposition.

John Agbanavor served as the Constituency Communication Officer from 2018 to 2022 where he led and coordinated all communication related activities of the party in the constituency, including media relations.

Before his demise, Agbanavor was a businessman and a professional teacher at Akatsi Senior High Technical School.

The 48-year-old left behind two widows and five children.

GNA

