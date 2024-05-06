Akatsi South, Keta EC say ready for Limited Registration Exercise  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Akatsi (VR), May 6, GNA- The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has expressed its readiness for the upcoming Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The exercise, according to the EC, would enable persons who are 18 years and above but could not register in the previous exercises to do so.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Akatsi South Municipal Electoral Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the National exercise would commence on Tuesday, May 7 and end on May 27.

“We have one mobile team that would commence registration of new eligible voters from May 8 to May 13,” she said.

Mrs Buabasa further indicated that the EC team would begin its two days of routine activities at each of the communities, which include Sremanu on May 8 and 9, while Avenorpeme Health Centre and Asafotsi areas would be visited from May 10 to 11 and May 12 to 13 respectively.

Meanwhile, Mr Philip Adzomani, the EC Officer at Keta, explained to the GNA that their mobile team would be at Atiavi Glime L.A basic school premises for two days, starting from tomorrow Tuesday, May 8.

Other areas the mobile team is expected to visit include Lawoshime which is slated for Wednesday 10 to 11 May, and Anyako/Seva on May 12 to 13.

“The reason for our Mobile Team routine is to make sure those in the hard-to-reach areas are also captured in the EC’s database to avoid being disenfranchised during the elections. Also, all our offices would be opened for eligible voters to walk in and register.”

Mr Adzomani further revealed that all political parties had been notified about the pending exercise.

He urged the public to assist the Commission by complying with all the requirements for a smooth, peaceful, and successful exercise.

The EC has earlier announced May 7 to May 27 for the voter registration exercise for persons who are 18 years and above, while those with missing ID cards would have the chance for replacement on May 30.

Transfer of votes and compilation of proxy votes would also take place between May 30 and June 14.

GNA

