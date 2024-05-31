AdanKwaman SHS appeal for infrastructure 

By Samuel Ackon, GNA

Assin Darmang (C/R), May 31, GNA – Headmaster of Adankáwaman Senior High School has appealed to the government and old students at the school to help construct a storey building dormitory for both male and female students to enhance teaching and learning.

According to Nana Baffour Adjei XI, headmaster of the school, an expansion of infrastructure was paramount because of the increasing number of students in the school.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Assin Darmang in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The current population of the school is about 1001 with 57 teaching and 33 non-teaching staff.

But the basic structures like a dining hall, assembly hall and dormitories, Nana Adjei added, were lacking.

He said, for instance the students had to go for dinning in batches due to inadequate facilities such as benches and tables.

The headmaster also appealed for more boreholes to be dug in the school to ease pressure on the existing one.

The school, however, emerged winners in a quiz competition held for all senior high schools in the district, despite its numerous challenges, the headmaster said.

Again, in the year 2023, the school gained 97 per cent in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Adankwaman Senior High School was established in the year 1983 by the chiefs and people of Assin Ankwaso, Atobiase, Kyekyewere, Nsueam, Darmang, Nkran, Ngresi and Domeabra to provide secondary education to their children.

GNA

