2024 Hajj: NCCE engages prospective pilgrims on illegal practices 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, May 23, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj to stay away from illegal activities that can ruin their participation and damage Ghana’s reputation.

They must ensure they did not break the laws of their host country to consolidate the long-standing bilateral relations between Ghana and Saudi Arabia, Mr Suraka Saani, the Old Tafo Municipal Director of the Commission, said.

He gave the advice at a meeting with perspective pilgrims in Kumasi and said Hajj was a sacred journey for Muslims, but it also required the understanding of local laws and regulations for a meaningful experience.

He said child trafficking, illegal migrants, possession of narcotic drugs and money laundering were serious crimes that both Ghana and Saudi Arabia frowned on, and advised the participants to desist from them as they embarked on the journey.

“Child and human trafficking are a serious crime that involves the exploitation of individuals. As a Hajj pilgrim, it is crucial to be aware of this issue and report suspicious activities to the authorities immediately,” he implored them.

He reminded them that possession of narcotics was strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia and charged them not to take along any illegal substance because penalties for such illegality could be severe.

He spoke about the tendency of some pilgrims flouting the immigration laws of Saudi Arabia by entering with wrong visas, indicating that there was a difference between tourist visa and Hajj visa.

“Tourist visas cannot be used for performing the Hajj pilgrimage and using one could lead to legal consequences. Always ensure you have the right documentation before your journey,” he said.

On money laundering, Mr Saani said it was a serious crime in Saudi Arabia and urged the prospective pilgrims to be cautious about their financial transactions.

He reiterated the need for them to be familiar with the laws of the country and strictly observe them in their own interest.

GNA

