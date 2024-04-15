World Vision Ghana holds THRIVE 2030 project start-up workshop in Accra

By George-Ramsey Benamba



Accra, April 15, GNA- World Vision International has began a Ghana Transforming Household Resilience in Vulnerable Environments (THRIVE) 2030 project start-up workshop in Accra.



The week-long workshop has the objective of educating participants to understand design of the implementation of THRIVE 2030 project, thus layering and sequencing, including multipliers to achieve greater scale and impact.



It is also to enable them to understand the Finance Accelerating Savings Transformation( FAST) methodology for THRIVE 2030, access tools used to track household transformation data under THRIVE 2030 and for them to understand critical experiences from other countries and recommendations for Ghana THRIVE 2030 project.



Madam Mona Davies, a Resource Person of the THRIVE 2030 project, who presented the overview of the project said Ghana was the 11th country after similar projects had been launched in 10 countries already.



The WVUS Economic Empowerment Technical Director said Ghana which was still at the baseline, step one of the project would benefit from the global THRIVE project with a budget of $275 million, for 11 countries to empower about 10 million people in the receiving countries.



The empowerment, she said was to move them up on the economic ladder from extreme poverty and towards economic sustainability.



On the core components, she mentioned Finance Accelerating Savings Transformation, local value chain development, Savings for transformation and community development based on internal resources.



She said at least 7 million from the expected 10 million people were to be empowered with a projection of about 6million beneficiaries to be children.



As part of the expected impact, Madam Davies said 800, 000 households were expected to have access to microfinance to enable them to engage in local value chain to support their income generating activities.



She said 2.4 million women representing 80 per cent of participants were expected to benefit from Savings from Transformation groups, while 70 percent of recipients were expected to use microfinance to start profitable income generating activities.



In her opening remarks, Laura Cristina Delvalle, National Director of WVG expressed her excitement that the project would benefit many households to live above poverty levels in Ghana.



She called on all stakeholders to play their parts responsibly to achieve their targets.



She said it would bring Innovations that would achieve positive change and called on the implementers to be relentless and resilient to achieve good results.



Mr Frank Alomu, Chief Executive Officer of World Vision Ghana Fund said the launch of the project was refreshing and called for workable strategies to get results for advancement.



Madam Angeline Munzara, VFI THRIVE 2030 Operations Director said the general expectation was to move to new thinking by understanding different concepts to achieve goals and results.

There are participants from other African countries and continents.

GNA



