Rekindling love for Highlife, my priority – Epixode

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 04, GNA – Renowned Ghanaian crooner Epixode says his major focus is to rekindle the love for indigenous music while staying relevant in reggae and dancehall circles.

The “Atia” hitmaker recently dropped another groundbreaking Highlife single titled “Nfie Nsem,” a Twi phrase meaning “Home Issues,” featuring the Krus Band.

Since its release earlier this week, Epixode has been lauded by social media users for staying original and authentic with Ghanaian rhythms.

Epixode stated in an interview with GNA Entertainment that doing Highlife and indigenous music demonstrated his growth as an artiste despite being known as a reggae/dancehall musician.

“Doing this kind of genre signifies growth, and I think there is so much we can tape from our indigenous sound and Highlife.

“It’s just me trying to experiment and rekindle Highlife music while doing what I am known for, which is dancehall and reggae,” said the 2021 Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Epixode, known for his unique stage craft, has had numerous successes in the music industry, having bagged four consecutive nominations for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

He is also in contention for the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year awards at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

GNA

