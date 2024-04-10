Penis Shrinking: Three grabbed for beating student

By Joyce Danso/ Mavis Anokye Mensah

Accra, April 10, GNA-Three persons who assaulted a student for allegedly causing a tricycle rider’s penis to shrink have appeared before a District Court at Awutu Breku in the Central Region.

The three are Zakaria Zulkani, Seidu Abdul Nasir and Innusah Musah, all tricycle riders.

They have been charged with publication of false news, deceiving public officer, conspiracy to commit crime and assault.

The court presided over by Naomi A. A. Kuntour did not take their pleas and remanded them into police custody.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wie Kpuusuu said the complainant Abdul Suleman was a student and resident of Kojo-Oku, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano.

Zulkani, the first accused person, Seidu Abdul Nasir, the second accused and Innusah Musah, the third accused person are all tricycle riders and residents of Walantu, Kasoa.

On March 31, 2024, at 11:00am, the complainant boarded Zulkani’s tricycle from Kasoa to Millennium City junction.

They were two people on board, but the other person alighted at Kakraba near KFC.

The prosecution said on reaching Ghana Revenue Office, the complainant gave his fare to Zulkani but he told him to wait.

The prosecutor said Zulkani after riding for a few meters closer to “I see Block Factory” stopped and parked off the road and said he was going to urinate.

The prosecution said Zulakni was making phone calls whiles urinating and suddenly he went to the complainant and started accusing him of causing his penis to shrink.

Subsequently, the prosecution said Zulkani held the complainant’s dressfirmly and called Nasir and Musah to come.

The prosecution said due to Zulkani’s false alarm, Nasir and Musah arrived at the scene, and without asking any question subjected the complainant to severe beatings.

Fortunately for the complainant, the prosecution said the Central East Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene and rescued the complainant and brought both parties to the Millennium City Police station where a complaint was lodged.

The prosecution said Zulkani was escorted to the Kasoa Polyclinic for examination and treatment.

After the examination, the Medical Officer on duty said Zulkani’s penis was normal and stable contrary to his assertion.

The prosecutor said the complainant was issued with a Police medical report form for treatment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

