Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana condemn alleged child marriage

Accra, April 10, GNA-Plan International Ghana and World Vision Ghana have expressed concern regarding the alleged marriage between a 12-year-old girl and a 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua, Accra, Ghana .



“We have also noted with concern the various media reports of certain individuals attempting to justify and defend the alleged union under the guise of traditional and cultural practices.



We strongly condemn this repulsive act and assert unequivocally that there is no justification for the marriage, union, or betrothal of a girl child to a man, regardless of cultural traditions or any other pretext. She is a child, not a bride! The welfare of the child is paramount in all situations”.



A joint press statement signed By Constant Tchona and Laura Cristina Delvalle, Country Director and National Director of Plan and World Vision respectively and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra in Accra said Child marriage was a form of gender-based violence and a grave violation of human rights that perpetuated a cycle of poverty, illiteracy, and gender inequality, depriving children, particularly girls, of their rightful childhood, education, and opportunities for a brighter future.



“This grave and unlawful act constitutes a major infringement of the rights to bodily autonomy for the 12-year-old girl and potentially to all Ghanaian girls exposed to such traditional malpractices. The purported marriage of this 12-year-old girl undoubtedly possess a significant threat to her health, education, and holistically, her personal and professional development”.



The statement said that action violated the Children’s Act of Ghana, 1998 (Act 560), specifically Section 14, which forbade the marriage or betrothal of children under the age of eighteen (18) years.



“ Additionally, Section 16 underscores the State’s solemn duty to shield children from exploitation, abuse, and any form of violence, including early marriage.

“As a signatory to international conventions such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Ghana is bound by its commitment to eradicate child marriage and align its laws and policies with the principles enshrined in such conventions”.



It said it was imperative that the Government of Ghana upheld its obligation to protect the rights of all individuals, and take concrete actions to eliminate harmful practices such as Child Early and Forced Marriage (CEFM), including through effective legislation and awareness raising with communities about the physical and mental harm, and long-term adverse impacts that resulted from this harmful practice.



“In light of this, while we commend the Ghana Police Service for taking swift action to keep the child and her mother under police protection, we demand the following:

“That the laws be enforced to their fullest extent in order to effectively deter similar acts from occurring anywhere within the country.

“ That the government of Ghana collaborates with law enforcement agencies and civil society organizations to ensure that justice is served swiftly”.



The statement also called for the prevention of the parents of the child from supporting and affirming the purported marriage and the harmful traditional practice(s) be abolished with immediate effect.



“That the 12-year-old girl is released to continue her education in a safe environment and that the 12-year-old girl is protected from victimization and stigma and provided with all the support she needs to thrive in her environment.



It also called on the government to extensively roll out public education to create awareness of the harmful traditional practices that prevented girls from developing their full potential and every girl and child should have the autonomy and necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about her body.



“As we condemn this act, Plan International Ghana and World Vision International Ghana stand in solidarity with rights groups and advocates, who are tirelessly working to promote gender equality and end CEFM.



“We stand firm in our commitment to protecting the rights and wellbeing of children and girls. CEFM has no place in our society and must be eradicated. We would continue to provide resources in all forms to ensure the protection, fulfilment and promotion of children’s rights, especially, the girl child in line with the CRC and all other international frameworks that enhances the fundamental rights of children”.

