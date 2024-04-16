NDC to officially outdoor running mate April 24 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Takoradi, April 16, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to outdoor its running mate for the December 7 general elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the public in Accra on Wednesday, April 24.

The event would take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) at 1600 hours.

A statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, and copied to Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said the event would be graced by the NDC’s Flagbearer for 2024 general elections, Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Others are members of the National Executive Committee and members of the Council of Elders of the party.

Also in attendance would be Members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional leaders, women groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, labour organisations, and creative arts among others.

The statement said Prof Opoku-Agyemang would address the nation on the NDC’s vision for a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Ghana as well as the life-transforming policies of its flagbearer for the December 7, 2024, general elections.

The statement added that her address would be preceded by several activities between 1600 hours and 1655 hours before the official commencement of the main programme of the day at 1700 hours.

The statement asked all media houses who intend to deploy reporters to cover the event to contact the national Communications Bureau of the NDC for the necessary accreditation.

GNA

