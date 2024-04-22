Moroccan King Mohammed VI congratulates National Futsal Team on AFCON Win

Accra, April 22, GNA – The Moroccan national team won the Futsal African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024), for the third time in a row, after beating Angola 5-1 in the final played Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall in Rabat.

In this occasion, HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the members of the national futsal team.

In this message, HM the King expresses to the members of the national futsal team His warm congratulations for winning the 7th Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by the capital of the Kingdom, with hospitality and unparalleled organization.

The Sovereign also expressed His great pride in the firm determination shown by the members of the national team to win, for the third time in a row, this continental title, driven by exemplary patriotism and serious commitment to promote Moroccan football and sport.

Reiterating His congratulations to the members of the national team and all technical and administrative executives of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, His Majesty the King prays the Almighty to grant them greater success and awards during the 2024 World Cup in Uzbekistan, and in their sustained efforts to climb the highest steps of the podiums on continental and international levels.

Earlier in the day, Libya beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties (regular time: 2-2) to secure the third spot.

The top three teams in this African contest book their tickets at the Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan from September 14 to October 6.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

