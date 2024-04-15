Let’s endeavour to sleep under LLINs to eliminate malaria – Public Health Director 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, April 15, GNA – The Deputy Director, Public Health, Bono Regional Directorate of Health, Dr Prince Quarshie, says sleeping under Long Lasting Insecticides Nets (LLINs) remains the surest way to put the nation on the edge to eliminate malaria by 2030.



He appealed to pregnant women, nursing mothers, children, and everybody to sleep under the LLNs, being distributed nationwide to protect themselves from mosquito bites, and put the nation on the edge to eliminate malaria by 2030.



Dr Quarshie made the appeal when he announced the regional mass distribution of the LLINs at a stakeholder meeting in Sunyani.



He said the region had moved from malaria control to elimination, saying, efforts being made by the health directorate to eliminate the disease would not be successful if people failed to sleep under the LLINs.



Dr Quarshie said the mass distribution of the LLNs in the region, would be held between May 23 and May 27, 2024, explaining that the campaign was a collaborative effort spearheaded by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



It aimed at registering all targeted households and distributing LLINs to at least 90 per cent of all the registered households at distribution points in local communities.



Dr Quarshie said the GHS and partners were training registration assistants in the region, who with identification cards would visit individual homes from April 18 to April 22, 2024, to register members of each household.



They would take information about the number of people in each household, name and telephone numbers of the heads of the family and this information would be used to collect the free LLINs at designated distribution points.

