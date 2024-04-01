LCIC seeds revolutionise Ghana’s seed production sector, says Agric Director 

By Kamal Ahmed, GNA

Otareso (E/R), April 01, GNA – Hajia Habiba Yusif, the Eastern Regional Director for Agriculture, has underscored the importance of high-quality seeds in improving agriculture to guarantee abundant food products.

She highlighted the positive impact of the adoption of modern technology by the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC) for superior seed production in boosting overall production and guaranteeing food security.

She was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the sidelines of a meeting with the legacy crop improvement centre and the 33 municipal and district agriculture directors in Otareso, in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

She stated that the legacy crop improvement center was outperforming foreign sources in producing top-notch seeds.

She stressed the positive impact of having this type of seed in the Ghanaian system, highlighting its numerous benefits to local farmers and the nation in terms of productivity.

She specifically mentioned the government’s flagship initiative, Planting for Food and Jobs 2.0, as a key factor in this.

She also pointed out the clear distinction between foreign seeds being patronised and those from the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre, and that harvested crops from LCIC proved to consistently yield higher results.

“This is very indigenous, and it is what our nation needs to support. For this reason, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is currently keeping an eye on the private sector and working with them to advance the goals of our work as farmers,” she stated.

Adding, “The legacy crop improvement centre is a game changer for the seed production sector. We are hopeful that everything we are learning from here will revolutionise seed production and marketing in our nation.”

She said the seeds from Legacy Crop Improvement Centre were certified and urged farmers to prioritise the centre’s seeds due to their superior quality, pest resistance, and overall resilience in the face of the vagaries of the weather.

Dr Amos Rutherford Azinu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Crop Improvement Centre, highlighted that the purpose of the meeting with agriculture directors was to collaborate and find solutions to improve the cultural significance of food production for farmers.

With the rain just a few weeks away, he stated that it was important to involve the 33 municipal and district agricultural directors, who are considered leaders in the industry.

The outcome of the meeting showed a clear understanding of the challenges faced by farmers in terms of operating machinery on their farms and underscored the need to actively collaborate with agricultural directors to assist smallholder farmers in improving their efficiency.

Dr Azinu urged farmers to consider large-scale farming and engage in improved farming practices and technology, saying there are specific standards that farmers must adhere to when buying seeds to boost their productivity.

“We are willing to work with the government to improve agriculture production,” he said but highlighted some challenges in the seed production sector, “The government is not a good business partner because it sometimes buys a commodity and takes a long time to pay, which somehow affects business.”

The LCIC is a private seed firm and consultant agency specialising in the production and distribution of various types of seeds, including maize, soybeans, cowpeas, and vegetables.

By producing and distributing top-notch commercial seeds as needed, it is committed to supporting the growth and development of Ghana’s commercial seed sector.

It has expanded its operations to a sprawling 200-acre farm, complete with a state-of-the-art irrigation system, to improve seed production.

Additionally, there is a 50-tonne seed gene bank and a cold storage facility, enabling the corporation to securely store seeds in large quantities for long durations without any degradation.

