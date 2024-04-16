Inclusivity is a key value for the NDC – Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo 

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, April 16, GNA – One of the key values of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is Inclusivity, Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo, Chairperson of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Committee of the NDC Manifesto committee, said on Tuesday.

She said the NDC is a social democratic party and takes the inputs and concerns of the civil society seriously thus making sure to cater for the needs of the vulnerable.

Ms Bampoe-Addo made the remarks when the NDC had a pre-manifesto engagement with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) and Star Ghana to dialogue about issues of concern to them.

Ms Rita Kyeremaa Kusi, Executive Director of the GFD, highlighted issues of concern to the disability community, calling on the NDC to pay attention to issues, including social protection interventions for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities.

Ms Eunice Agbenyadzi, Technical Director, Star Ghana, who gave a presentation of social protection, also called for urbanization of social protection interventions to cater for vulnerable populations in urban areas.

Some members of the NDC Manifesto committee called on the disability community and civil society organisations to campaign for the NDC to come back to power since they are the best when it comes to social protection intervention.

