Health professional must be committed to saving lives – Rev. Gyamfi

By Regina Benneh

Berekum (B/R), April 12, GNA – Nursing and midwifery students have been urged to be passionate about their training and take their courses seriously to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge to enable them to save lives.

The Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani, said every patient that visited the hospital had hope in the health professionals, who they believed could restore their lives through effective treatment.

Therefore, it would be unpardonable for health workers to contribute to a patient’s death through negligence and improper procedures, he added.

Most Rev. Gyamfi said this during the 26th matriculation ceremony of the Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Berekum, which also saw the 10th anniversary launch of the Saint Mary’s campus, Drobo, in the Bono Region.

It was on the theme: “Qualified Healthcare Training at Holy Family Nursing and Midwifery Training College: The 10 years of experiencing at Saint Mary’s Campus, Drobo.”

He urged the students to love the work they had chosen and bear in mind that the lives of patients were in their hands, which must be cherished and handled with care.

Most Rev. Gyamfi said health professionals needed to prepare very well on the type of cases or ailments they may be attending to and advised the students to explore and deepen their understanding of the chosen career, be creative, and demonstrate their skillfulness in every situation.

He called for networking among the students to promote their work and support each other when the need arises, even after school.

Madam Monica Nkrumah, the Principal of the College, said the students’ decision to enroll at the college signified their belief in the excellence of its educational delivery and the commitment to the noble profession of nursing and midwifery.

She advised them to uphold the values of diligence, truth, and service to the greater good of the institution and the nation as a whole.

Madam Nkrumah asked the students to embrace the opportunities with determination and be disciplined to become exemplary ambassadors of the institution.

The college received 1,401 applications for the 2023/2024 academic year but was able to admit 530 candidates, to be trained at the Berekum and Drobo campuses.

Madam Nkrumah stated that the departure of qualified staff members seeking better opportunities abroad posed challenges in maintaining continuity and stability within the academic and administrative departments.

That notwithstanding, measures were in place to ensure that the school continued to provide quality education and support to the students, she said, while urging them to pay their fees on time.

GNA

