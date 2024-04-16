HD PLUS Ghana shifts from subscription-based platform to free-to-air 

Accra, April 16, GNA – SES HD PLUS Ghana (“SES HD PLUS”), the country’s premium high-definition (“HD”) satellite broadcast service provider, has announced a shift from a subscription-based platform to a free-to-air (“FTA”) model, effective 13 June 2024.

The strategic move is to revolutionise television viewing experiences across Ghana, giving access to five million homes on the West African Platform Services (“WAPS”) platform commonly called the MultiTV platform in Ghana.

In a news brief to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Company said the transition would be overseen by WAPS, an SES affiliate in Ghana responsible for local ground services.

HD+ said the business model would transition from end-users paying an access fee to view HD channels to a model where HD channels were available for free as part of the wider FTA channels available on the WAPS platform.

The Company said the change would not only align with market dynamics, but also open new avenues for growth and innovation in the market.

The strategic shift according to HD+ would reinforce SES’s position in the media broadcast market in Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

“From 30 May 2024, users of HD+ Decoders in Ghana are required to update their device with a new software that will be available over the air to gain access to the new FTA HD channel line-up. This software update process will be supported by SES HD PLUS until 20 June 2024. The My HD PLUS TV operator and mobile Apps will be decommissioned on 30 May 202.”

“Effective 16 April 2024, customers in Ghana will no longer be able to purchase HD+ subscription packages and activate new HD+ devices. However, HD+ Decoders can receive FTA channels. Subscribers who have active subscription packages will continue to enjoy the service until 13 June 2024.

“HD+ subscribers whose subscriptions will be active beyond 13 June 2024, will be contacted regarding compensation starting from 30 April 2024 via HD+ call centre number 0242439872. Customers with active subscriptions are also encouraged to call the HD+ call center for assistance,” the news brief said.

The Company said under the new model, FTA HD broadcasters in Ghana would contribute to have their channels on the WAPS platform as the free-to-air model significantly amplified advertising reach, extending from 250,000 to five million homes.

Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SES HD PLUS, commenting on the new strategy, said “We are proud to enable this game changer for the Ghana market. At SES HD PLUS, we believe that everyone deserves access to premium TV pictures, and this transition underscores our unwavering commitment to making that vision a reality.”

The Company said in the wake of the transition, the current form of SES HD PLUS would be discontinued, with remaining operations integrated into West African Platform Services (WAPS) by the end of June 2024.

According to the Company, SES remained dedicated to driving innovation and transforming the television landscape in Ghana by enhancing accessibility and empowering viewers to enjoy the best of television entertainment without compromise.

GNA

