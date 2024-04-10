Golden Star appoints Baker-Duly as Chief Executive Officer 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), April 10, GNA – The board of Directors of Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL), a gold mining company in Ghana and a subsidiary of Chifeng Gold, has appointed Mr. Carl George Baker-Duly as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSWL.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Baker-Duly was appointed by the Executive Committee of Chifeng Gold as International Operations Director.

This was contained in a press statement by the company and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.

Mr. Baker-Duly is a seasoned mining executive with over 25 years experience in leadership roles from diverse cultural environments with notable Tier-1 mining companies like Anglo American, Anglogold Ashanti and Barrick.

According to the statement, “he comes into his roles with management and technical skills developed from a background of feasibility studies, Mine development and mining operations mostly of hard rock open pits with gold, copper, uranium and zinc.”

Commenting on Mr. Baker-Duly’s appointments as the CEO and International Operations Director, Madam Lydia Yang, CEO of Chifeng Gold said “I am confident that under Carl’s leadership, GSWL and the other operations of Chifeng Gold will enter a better phase.”

GSWL is a Gold Mining Company in Southwestern Ghana that has been in operation since 2003.

It commenced production from its surface operation in 2005 and commercial production was achieved at Wassa underground on January 1, 2017.

In early 2018, it transitioned into an underground-focused operation.

In January 2022, Wassa was acquired by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Company Limited (Chifeng Gold), a publicly listed company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with more than five operating Mines in the Asia Pacific region.

Chifeng Gold is one of the biggest non-state-owned gold mining companies in China.

It engages in gold and non-ferrous metal mining in China, Laos, and Ghana. The market cap of the Company is approximately US$4.3 billion.

