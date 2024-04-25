Ghana’s Seed Association AGM reflects moment of transition and growth

Koforidua, April 25, GNA – The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) has concluded its 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale, an event that marked a pivotal milestone as the association transitions under a new leadership.

The AGM held from 18 to 19 April brought together key stakeholders and development partners to discuss critical issues and chart the way forward for the sector.

In a statement shared with the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Amos Rutherford Azinu, President of the Association and Founder of Legacy Crop Improvement Centre headquartered in Otareso in the eastern region, acknowledged the challenges faced by the members amidst the economic landscape of the past year.

“Despite the challenging economic landscape of the past year, it is heartening to witness the resilience of our members’ businesses,” he said.

“Our continued dedication to promoting the use of certified and improved seeds for enhanced agricultural productivity has not gone unnoticed.”

He expressed gratitude for the resilience displayed by the businesses of members and commended their dedication to promoting certified and improved quality seeds for enhanced agricultural productivity.

He also applauded development partners and nongovernmental organisations for their profound support of the association, saying:

“Our journey over the past seven years has been made possible through the generous support of Development Partners and NGOs, for which we are profoundly grateful.”

NASTAG has established itself as the leading authority on seed-related matters in Ghana, a testament to the collective efforts of its members.

The AGM highlighted the importance of having a competent and respected administrative head to chart a new trajectory for the association’s strategies and plans.

This will help promote the growth and profitability of the businesses of members in line with the constitution of the association.

Dr. Azinu emphasised the need for adequate financial resources and human capital at the Secretariat to maintain the relevance of NASTAG in the years ahead.

The 8th AGM offered an opportunity for introspection and innovation, allowing members to reflect on past achievements and challenges while fostering robust discussions and synergies to shape the strategic trajectory of the association.

Dr. Azinu expressed confidence in the members’ ability to capitalize on this opportunity to envision the future and forge enduring relationships that strengthen NASTAG.

“Through reflection on past achievements and challenges, as well as robust discussions and synergies, we can shape the strategic trajectory of NaSTAG,” he said.

The two-day event included an open forum for further discussions and collaboration among stakeholders in the seed industry.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

