Forestry Commission marks International Day of Forests with quiz, debate 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, April 16, GNA – The Forestry Commission has commemorated this year’s International Day of Forests with a quiz competition and a debate for students in the Northern Region.

It was to increase awareness on the importance of forests and to encourage students to play active roles in preserving the environment.

Competing schools for the quiz were Tamale International School, Sakasaka Basic School, Savanna International School and Lamashegu Block ‘A’ Primary School.

They were examined on general knowledge on land and natural resources.

Tamale Senior High School, and Ghana Senior High School took part in the debate, which had the motion: “Wood is the best green resource, we should use more of it”.

At the end of the quiz competition, Tamale International School was crowned the overall winners, and they received a cash prize of GHc5,000.00, a desktop computer, a wooden plaque, a pack of the International Day of Forests branded T-shirts, exercise books and pens.

Savanna International School came second and received GHc3,000.00 cash prize, a desktop computer, a plaque, branded T-shirts of the event, exercise books and pens.

Sakasaka Basic School came third and received GHc2,500.00 cash prize, a desktop computer, a plaque, branded T-shirts, exercise books and pens.

Lamanshegu Block “A” Primary School was the fourth and took home GHc2,000.00 cash prize, a desktop computer, a plaque, branded T-shirts, exercise books and pens.

In the debate competition, Ghana SHS, spoke in favour of the motion while Tamale SHS spoke against the motion.

Tamale SHS was crowned winners of the debate and went home with GHc5,000.00 cash prize, a wooden plaque, branded T-shirts and a desktop computer while Ghana SHS received GHc3,000.00 cash prize, a desktop computer, a plaque, and branded T-shirts.

Mr Kwasi Frimpong, Northern Regional Manager, Forestry Service Division, Forestry Commission, speaking during the event in Tamale, said it was also part of engagements to launch the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day initiative, which target is to plant 10 million tree seedlings across the country.

He said, “The Commission decided to engage the students because of our commitment of leaving future generations and their communities with richer, better, more valuable forestry and wildlife endowment than we inherited.”

He urged students to be ambassadors of the Green Ghana Day initiative by planting more trees in their schools and communities to complement government’s efforts to preserve the environment.

Mr Yakubu Mohammed Ahmed, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, said climate change was adversely affecting communities and posing serious threat to food production and food security in the country.

He urged communities to support the Green Ghana Day initiative by ensuring that trees planted were protected and nurtured to address the impact of climate change.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, who was represented at the event, commended the Forestry Commission for organising the event, saying it was the best approach to get young people interested in issues of land and natural resources.

He said, “The impact of this exercise will be everlasting in the minds of the students.”

The International Day of Forests is marked on March 21 every year to celebrate and raise awareness on the importance of all types of forests and need to protect them.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

