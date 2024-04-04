EPA inaugurate National Adaptation Plans Ambassadors

By Albert Ansah

Accra, April 4, GNA- The Environmental Protection Agency has appointed six individuals as Ambassadors from various sectors of society to promote the country’s National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

They are Nana Akyeamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang Bonsu, Asafohene, Akwamuhene, Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association and Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana.

The rest are Lieutenant Col. Sena Affanyi, Ghana Armed Forces, Dr Abubakari Mohammed Marzuq, Chief Imam’s Special Aid and Mr Kofi Don-Agor, Executive Secretary of Climate Communications and Local Governance-Africa.

Dr Kignsly Kurugu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, who inaugurated the Ambassadors at a brief ceremony in Accra said their mandate was to build momentum for NAPs, create awareness and build partnerships.

The NAP is a project that seeks to guide the process of integrating climate change into national decision-making and effective adaptation in the country.

Sponsored by UNEP, it is developing adaptation strategies, providing tools, mechanisms, systems and information that would be integrated into district development plans.

Dr Kurugu said promoting adaptation on the ground required a multifaceted approach in terms of stakeholder reach and access to predictable and sustainable public financial resources, as adaptation was primarily viewed as a social good that the private sector might not find lucrative to invest in.

He depicted climate change impacts as a pandemic in waiting, even as the world wrestles with the health and economic destruction caused by COVID-19.

Dr. Kurugu said one of the long-term solutions to the systemic adaption gap was to integrate climate change adaptation planning in Ghana’s national development strategy.

He said that adaptation planning was the best hope for Ghana and that the EPA was overseeing the NAPs process with technical assistance from the United Nations Environment Programme.

Dr Kurugu noted that the NAP process aimed to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities and ecosystems in the country through evidence-based and stakeholder-driven procedures.

He thanked the ambassadors for agreeing to support the building of climate resilience for vulnerable populations in the country, especially the local communities.

Mr Daniel Essay, UNEP NAP Task Manager for Ghana, said that climate adaptation had gained momentum over the past decade, emphasising the need to stick to the implementation of the plans.

“Throughout west Africa we are experiencing intense drought and flooding which is threatening the continent’s quest towards prosperity. This calls for more action to build resilience,” he said.

Nana Akyeamfour Bonsu, thanked the EPA for the appointment and assured that the mandate would be discharged accordingly.

He noted that adaptation was the best option for countries in the Global South, and that implementing adaptation measures required data and funding.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, the NAPs National Coordinator, shared some of the findings, stating that meteorological records and recent weather events in the country show that “hot days” are getting hotter.

He said that the ambassadors were expected to project the need for cross-sectoral climate change adaptation planning and implementation in Ghana, raise awareness among various audiences, and project progress at both the national and sub-national levels.

Dr. Amoah emphasized the need to highlight opportunities and resources for effective and equitable adaptation planning and implementation, including mobilising resources and funding for climate change adaptation.

The ambassadors would advocate for greater gender inclusion in climate action at all levels, maintain momentum on climate change adaptation education across various media platforms, including social media, and provide stakeholder feedback and input into NAP deliverables.

