Eid-al-Fitr: Street Academy fetes over 400 street children 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, April 15, GNA – The Street Academy, a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has feted over 400 children, in and without the Academy, to mark Eid-al-Fitr.

The children were given a pack of cooked assorted rice, drinks, candies, among others.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer of the Academy, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, “It is our duty to care for the vulnerable and show them love and so even after the Ramadan, we must continue to give to mankind.”

He said every child had the right to religion and “as it was done for Christians during Christmas, it was time to also celebrate with the Muslims among us,” hence the feast.

Mr Lartey said the welfare of children was the responsibility of all and called on stakeholders to commit more to the protection of street children.

He called for support for the construction of an Astro turf for the school which was a sports academy to help the children to develop their skills.

The Street Academy is a non-governmental organisation, which is a community-based project built to take care of children who have not had the opportunity to go to school.

It offers inclusive refuge for under-resourced and under-privileged children by providing an alternative school curriculum rooted in informal academic teachings, sports, music, arts, and culture.

The Academy is a three-year bridge programme, preparing students for mainstream education, the public school system, and vocational training.

Committed to the most vulnerable children, the Street Academy is 100 per cent free, offering books, uniforms, and two meals a day.

