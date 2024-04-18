Dr Kwame Antwi Oduro inducted as new Director of CSIR-FORIG 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Fumesua (Ash), April 18, GNA – The Forestry Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG) has inducted Dr. Kwame Antwi Oduro as its new Director.

He replaces Professor Daniel Aniagyei Ofori, who retires after 33 years, during which he led the Institute as its Director for nine years.

The colourful, but brief ceremony was attended by Board Members, some Directors of other Institutes of CSIR, Former Directors of FORIG, staff, well-wishers and family of the newly appointed Director.

He was sworn into office by the Director-General of CSIR, Professor Paul Pinnock Bosu.

Dr. Oduro said it was with humility, honour, great sense of responsibility and determination to selflessly serve, that he accepted his appointment as Director of CSIR-FORIG with all the responsibilities that came with it.

“I assure you of my commitment to serve and offer leadership to the management and staff of the Institute and to CSIR as a whole,” he promised.

He further gave assurance that he would consolidate and build on the gains of various policies and initiatives implemented by past Directors to ensure the progress of the Institute.

“Our research activities in forestry, biodiversity, climate change, environment and policy have been the backbone of Ghana’s forestry sector,” Dr. Oduro proudly pointed out.

Notwithstanding the achievements of CSIR-FORIG, he said, he was aware of the challenges that confronted the Institute, including inadequate transfer of technologies to end-users, ageing infrastructural facilities, inadequate funding for research and development, high staff attrition and staff welfare issue.

He encouraged staff of the Institute to put in their best wholeheartedly and diligently to transform CSIR-FORIG and build on previous efforts to realise an organisation that performs at its highest possible potential to develop products tailored to benefit the nation.

Prof Daniel Aniagyei Ofori, the outgoing Director of CSIR-FORIG, said the Institute was a community of entities with different behaviours, and urged the new Director to try to accommodate all to enable him to get the best out of them.

He reminded him of the need to strengthen capacity for resource mobilisation and develop staff establishment warrant as a guide for recruitment and training.

“Training must be encouraged, but it should be based on staff audit and requirement of the Institute,” he advised.

GNA

