MTN and Huawei launch Joint Technology Innovation Lab to drive Africa’s digital transformation 

Accra, April 18, GNA – MTN Group, in partnership with Huawei, has inaugurated the Technology Innovation Lab at MTN Group’s headquarters.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in the two institutions’ ongoing collaboration across diverse digital fields.

A statement issued in Accra jointly by the two parties said the partnership aimed to further deepen their collaboration, accelerating digital transformation and sustainable development across Africa.

It said Lab was poised to be a catalyst for digital progress in Africa and by fostering cross-regional collaboration, it would stimulate the African digital ecosystem and promote the rapid development, deployment, and adoption of cutting-edge innovative solutions.

The statement said the Lab played a crucial role in MTN’s evolution, moving beyond the traditional telecommunications operator role to becoming a leading provider of comprehensive technology services.

It said research and development within the lab would concentrate on vital areas including 5G and 5G-A technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, FTTH, automation and digital financial services – all catalysts for Africa’s digital future.

It said during a tour of the facilities at the launch event, visitors were treated to several world-class technology use cases across Network, Fintech, Information Technology (IT) and Security (IS).

Mr Ralph Mupita, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, said, “This lab further demonstrates our commitment to developing relevant, sustainable, and transformative solutions designed specifically for the African context and signifies a strategic investment in Africa’s future – It’s about solutions born in Africa, for Africa.”

He said it would catalyse the growth of the digital economy, fostering innovation and generating long-lasting opportunities to empower communities and advance the continent’s development.

Mr Mazen Mroué, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Group said, “The Technology Innovation Lab is more than just a hub for tech; it’s a platform for collaboration, demonstrating our technology capabilities resulting from the continuous investment made by MTN during the last 30 years.”

He said it was a space where the best minds could come together, share ideas, and push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“By working closely, we can leverage each other’s strengths and the collective brilliance of Africa’s innovators to create solutions that will transform lives. This collaborative spirit is what will unlock the true potential of this lab,” he added.

Mr Cao Ming, President of Huawei’s Wireless Solutions, said, “We will collaborate with MTN to create leading products and solutions for the African market, and together explore new business models to lead the industry forward. We believe that the establishment of the innovation lab will accelerate the development of Africa’s digital economy and build a more prosperous and sustainable African continent.”

He said the Technology Innovation Lab would serve as a hub for experimentation, demonstration, and skill-building and it was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and resources designed to support cutting-edge research and development initiatives.

The Lab is open to MTNers, partners and other stakeholders based on prior reservation to access the facility.

This stands as a testament to MTN and Huawei’s dedication to the future of Africa and it will pave the way for unparalleled innovation, digital inclusion, and economic progress across the continent.

GNA

