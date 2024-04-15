Danny List Foundation sets roadmap towards first-ever golf academy in West Africa 

By Francis Ofori



Accra, April.15, GNA-Danny List Foundation on Sunday, held a Junior Golf Clinic for young golfers in Accra.



Danny List, who is a professional golf player in the United States is keen on unearthing talents through its golf academy project.



Over 60 young golfers were taken through the basics of golf at the Achimota Golf Driving Range.



The golfer speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said the clinic was part of the activities laid down to provide opportunities for the kids.



“Ghana golf has all the talents in the world, all it lacks is opportunity. The total aim of this foundation is to give everyone here in Ghana equal opportunity to their counterparts in the states,” he said.



He said the foundation had secured land for a state of the art golf academy, the first of its kind in West Africa.



“This would be a place kids will play for free, they would get the training they need, there will be a gym, there will be everything possible to be successful in golf,” he added.



According to him, work would soon begin work to get the academy ready in the coming months.



Madam Angela List, co-founder of the foundation also noted expressed excitement having seen kids excited to learn the sport.



She said the academy would help give young golfers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the rest of the world.



The Danny List Foundation was launched last year.

