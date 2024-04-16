Conveners of Election Watch Ghana want information on BVR for Political parties

Accra, April 16, GNA-Youth Organizers of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), and Conveners of ELECTION WATCH GHANA have called for Serial numbers of all biometric voter registration kits that will be used for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.



“ Following credible media reports regarding the theft or disappearance of Biometric Verification registration kit (BVRs) at the Headquarters of the Commission and the destruction of BVD’s during the just ended District and Municipal Assembly election,2023, we write to request your office to furnish all political parties with the following”.



A statement jointly signed by Jude Balma and Mark Ewusi Arkoh, Conveners also requested that Number of the corresponding registration centres and all Registration printout during the limited voter registration should have the Biometric Voter Registration kits serial number on it, for authentication purposes.



“This request is necessitated by our commitment to ensuring that Ghana’s electoral processes conform to best and widely accepted practices.”

