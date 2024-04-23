CDD-Ghana builds capacity of journalists ahead of Ghana’s 2024 election

By Iddi Yire/Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema (GNA), April 22, GNA – Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general election, the Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), has organised a two-day capacity building workshop for media professionals on electoral reforms in Tema.

The workshop aims to equip journalists with the knowledge and capacity to advocate electoral reforms on election results management; that is the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to establish clear legal/administrative procedures for handling irregularities by polling and collation officials during public elections.

It was also to educate the media on a need to amend PNDCL 284 for the judiciary to provide a shorter timeline for adjudicating Parliamentary Election Petitions at the High Courts and Court of Appeal and the call for an enacted Affirmative Action Bill, that prescribed at least 30 per cent quota for women in governance and decision-making positions, with a progressive increase to 50 per cent and quotas.

The event, which was organised by CDD-Ghana in collaboration with the CODEO and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, with backing from the European Union (EU) was to help address electoral challenges in preparation for the 2024 general election.

Mr Albert Arhin, the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) in his opening remarks noted that despite Ghana’s stable democracy over the past 30 years, the nation continued to encounter obstacles related to election results management, parliamentary petition adjudication, and the representation of women in governance.

He said establishing and instituting electoral reforms would go a long way in consolidating Ghana democratic institutions, enhancing its electoral systems, and further solidifying Ghana as a benchmark for democracy.

“The rationale for the formation of the Media Training on Electoral Reforms was a front-line strategy by the partners as a means of providing a platform for open dialogue and constructive discussions on electoral reform in Ghana.”

He said through the collaboration between the Center and the media, they hope to use their various platforms to advocate reforms to ensure transparent, credible, and peaceful elections in Ghana.

He said with this collaboration, they anticipate a surge in discourse on the proposed electoral reforms across various media platforms of their partners.

He said it was their belief that when the media was well equipped with the scope of the reforms, they would be able to disseminate them to the average Ghanaian, to also understand and enhance their participation.

“We firmly believe that through the collaborative efforts of these media partners, we can effectively engage citizens, and educate them on the electoral reforms ahead of the 2024 general elections.”

Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Director for Programmes and Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana, said elections in relation to democracy were like lubricants in a car; saying “without oil, the car ceases to function, if there are no credible elections, you are not able to choose leaders, to govern and it leads to political crisis”.

“Similarly, with bad elections, a government cannot rule legitimately, and we get a governance crisis. Recent examples in Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe are worth mentioning.”

Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo, the Convenor of the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, in her presentation noted that the Affirmative Action Bill, which was before Parliament aims to promote a progressive in the active participation of women in public life from a minimum of 30 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

She underscored the need for Ghana to achieve gender equality in leadership and decision-making process.

GNA

