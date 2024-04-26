Baby saved from dead mother’s womb in Gaza dies

April 26 (BBC/GNA) – A baby rescued from her dying mother’s womb after an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza has died, the BBC has learned.

Baby Sabreen al-Sakani was delivered by Caesarean section in a Rafah hospital shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Amid chaotic scenes doctors resuscitated the baby, using a hand pump to push air into her lungs.

However she died on Thursday and has been buried next to her mother after whom she was named.

Baby Sabreen was among 16 children killed in two air strikes in Rafah last weekend. All were killed in a bombardment targeting the housing complex where they lived.

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

