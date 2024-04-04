Axim youth appeal for sports infrastructure 

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Takoradi, April 4, GNA – The youth at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have appealed to the government and other relevant stakeholders to provide them with the necessary infrastructure needed to promote sports development in the area.

Mr Bright J. Assuah, Director of Operations at the Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL), who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said the lack of modern sporting facilities at Axim hindered the youth’s desire of becoming successful athletes.

He said: “Our passionate and enthusiastic youth have shown exceptional promise in sports, consistently demonstrating their dedication to honing their skills and achieving their dreams.

“However, the absence of proper training facilities has stifled their potential and created an unfortunate barrier to their dreams.”

Mr Assuah, therefore, appealed to the government, stakeholders within the oil and gas industry, and benevolent organizations, to collaborate with the local community to provide a dedicated football training facility for the aspiring athletes.

He added that with the right infrastructure, the young talents could receive the coaching, guidance, and resources they needed to develop their skills and nurture their dreams of becoming professional football players.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, indicated that “By investing in a football training facility in Axim, we are not just supporting the youth’s passion for sports, but also fostering an environment where they can channel their energy into positive pursuits, stay away from negative influences, and contribute positively to the development of our town and nation.”

He reiterated the need for authorities to provide sports facilities for the youth, saying; “I implore all concerned parties to take action and create a lasting impact on the lives of these determined individuals, and create a brighter future for them through sports.”

