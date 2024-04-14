Attacks on Tema Naval Base under investigation – Navy

Tema, April 14, GNA – The Navy says it is investigating two attacks that occurred at the Tema Naval base on Friday and Saturday the 12th and 13th April.

A statement signed by Brigadier Eric Aggrey Quashie, Director General of the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, stated that the findings would be made available in due course.

The Ghana Armed Forces said it sympathised with the bereaved families, and urged them to remain calm and cautioned the youth of the area to desist from further attacks or face appropriate response.

On Friday the 12th of April 2024 around 7:53 pm, a crowd partaking in a traditional festival in Tema allegedly attacked a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy.

The attackers damaged the vehicle and injured three naval personnel allegedly.

The personnel were taken to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment whilst two civilians after the incident, according to police report, were later brought dead to the Tema General Hospital.

“A mob, suspected to be part of the participants in the festivities, later attacked the Tema Naval Base with stones and other implements with the aim of releasing their colleagues. At a stage, the security of the Base was threatened, and in order to protect the sensitive installations in the Base, warning shots were fired to repel the attack. It was later reported by the Police that two civilians were brought to the Tema General Hospital dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” the statement said.

GNA

