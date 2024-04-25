Akatsi Presbytery of GEC to open 2024 Representative Conference Thursday  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), April 25, GNA – Leadership of the Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has announced that all is set for this year’s Presbytery Representative Conference on Thursday.

On the theme: “Be Holy in All You Do,” the three-day event, to be held at the Shalom Chapel of the Church at Akatsi in the Volta Region, will be climaxed on Saturday, April 27.

It would register more than 120 delegates, the Reverend Forestone F. Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday.

He expressed optimism about the success of the conference, which would also see the election of a chairman and treasurer of the Akatsi Presbytery as required by the constitution.

Reverend Tsagli said dignitaries, including Rt Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzormeku, the Moderator of the Church, Reverend Seth Agbeyome, Akatsi Presbytery Clerk, among others would grace the event.

The conference will also highlight some Presbytery activities including achievements, challenges, work-in-progress, financial issues, human resource development, strategic plan, and spiritual growth.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

