Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon opens registration for participants.

Accra, April 15, GNA – Organisers of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has opened registration for the 2024 edition of the race fixed for Saturday, August 3.

A statement from the organisers said, participants can register by dialling *380*21# or visit www.accraintercitymarathon.com to register for the race.

It stated that, participants would have the chance to compete in three categories, 21, 10, and 5-kiometrs, adding that there would be attractive prizes and medals at stake for outstanding participants.

The race, which is part of activities earmarked for the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival by the Gas would commence at the Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Bukom Boxing Arena

It added that, the race which is one of the biggest in the country would also be preceded by a two-day Sports Fair, where there would be a platform for sports businesses to network, share ideas and also exhibit their products and services.

It noted that, the organisers would also announce dates for the launch of the race and sponsors.

The 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was won by Kooga Atia and Juliana Zakat.

GNA

