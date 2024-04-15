2024 Elections: Let’s guard against violence, hate speech — Peace Council 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 15, GNA – Sheik Armiyawo Shaibu, a member of the National Peace Council, has urged stakeholders to preach against all forms of violence and hate speech ahead of the December elections.

He said misinformation and hate speech could influence public opinion and election outcomes, therefore, key actors in the electoral process should guard against the phenomenon.

He made the call at the 2024 Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit in Accra on Monday.

The conference, organised by the David Douglas Leadership Forum, brought together business executives, traditional leaders, students, traders, political party representatives and groups from different African countries and the diaspora.

It, among other things, sought to unite stakeholders to foster peace and explore investment and tourism opportunities on the continent.

Sheik Shaibu, also the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, stressed the importance of tolerating divergent views and maintaining social cohesion in the election period and beyond.

Referring to aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), he urged various agencies to work “professionally and efficiently to ensure credible electoral outcomes to deepen the country’s democratic gains’’.

He, like other speakers at the Summit, agreed that a peaceful atmosphere was required for Ghana and the African continent to attract the ‘’right investments’’ and boost existing economic fortunes.

‘’…We have a responsibility to create opportunities for people of diverse backgrounds to peacefully coexist. Diversity is a valuable virtue which we all need to thrive,’’ Sheik Shaibu stated.

In his address, Mr David Douglas Tengey, Convener of the Summit, said it was time to find lasting solutions to conflicts and a myriad of challenges affecting the development of the African continent.

He said the Summit was to inspire participants to be ‘’agents of positive change’’ across sectors and their communities as peace and development were ‘’interconnected’’.

‘’The Summit is to place the spotlight on the pivotal roles of the creative arts in bridging cultural difference and promoting social cohesion…it seeks to strengthen regional unity, collaboration, and knowledge transfer,’’ Mr Tengey noted.

Ms Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, said the world had become ‘’immune to human suffering’’ however, efforts must be intensified to maintain lasting peace.

She highlighted measures her country was taking to promote tourism and stressed the need to promote intra-Africa tourism.

Discussions at the Summit focused on peace and security, investment, funding opportunities and foreign direct investment in Africa, public-private partnership, youth and social enterprise, among others.

Panellists, taking turns on the various subjects, encouraged citizens to play active roles in maintaining peace and promote national unity.

GNA

