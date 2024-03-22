YEFL-Ghana holds close-out workshop on CLEAR Project

By Hamza Sulemana

Tamale, March 22, GNA – YEFL-Ghana, a partner in the implementation of the Citizen-Led Action for Educational Accountability and Responsiveness in Ghana (CLEAR) Project, has held a week-long close-out workshop to celebrate the project’s achievements and discuss its future.

The CLEAR project, funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and implemented in six districts across the five regions in the north, contributed to equitable access to quality basic education for children in deprived areas, as well as strengthened transparency and accountability in its delivery across six districts in the area.

YEFL-Ghana, as a consortium partner, supported in the success of the project by mobilising citizen groups and local communities on their education rights and building their capacity to hold authorities accountable through the youth parliament approach.

It facilitated citizens-led generation of evidence on public basic education delivery for use in national policy dialogue through the community journalist approach, creating a distinct platform to serve as spaces for capacitated young females to support each other and champion educational rights through the Girl’s Caucus approach.

Miss Samira Dawood, a Project Officer at YEFL-Ghana, at the week-long workshop, highlighted the success of the Youth Parliament, Community Journalists and Girl’s Caucus platforms.

She said through the Youth Parliaments, GH¢10,000.00 was raised in Wa West to construct a children’s ward, 400 dual desks and 40 mono desks were procured and distributed to schools by the Talensi District Assembly after a pledge made by District Chief Executive at a parliamentary sitting.

She said in the Tatale, community members mobilised resources and roofed a school, which was hit by a storm, adding that Community Journalists were also instrumental in improving educational outcomes in their district through evidence generated approaches.

She indicated that through subsequent radio discussions, the plight of schools had been highlighted culminating in significant improvements such as distribution of teaching and learning materials to schools, posting of teachers to project communities, renovation of dilapidated school buildings among others.

She said in North East Gonja, a three-room teacher quarters was constructed in Kpalbe and Fuu while in Talensi, while a 12-unit classroom block was completed and handed over to the community by a mining firm.

Ms Dawood said “Through the initiative of the Girls Caucus, an intervention was made by the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to rescue a minor given out in marriage who was currently schooling with sponsorship from the Assembly.

She said again in Nanumba North, sanitary towels were mobilised and distributed to deprived girls.

Mr Fuseini Sulemana, a project beneficiary from the North East Gonja District said they would continue to advocate, engage community groups and district leaders to sustain the project’s gains.

“We have also engaged some community groups, who are up and doing. So, when the CLEAR project comes to an end, we will still maintain those youth groups so that they will help us to advance our achievements,” he said.

Matilda Atobiga, another beneficiary from the Talensi District, said the experience she gained under the project would empower her to advocate for educational improvement to benefit future generations.

She said her confidence level had been boosted by the CLEAR assisted programme to be able to effectively consult with opinion leaders on issues that needed to be addressed within her community.

