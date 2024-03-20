“Women at PATH Ghana” Launched to invest in women and inspire progress

By Samira Larbie

Accra, March 19, GNA – PATH Ghana, an international non-governmental organization has launched a group called “Women at PATH Ghana” for its women staff to invest in them and inspire progress.

The group launched as part of the celebration of the International Women’s Day comprised of all women who work in the PATH Ghana office.

“Women at PATH Ghana” formed part of PATH’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy, recognizing the needs of special groups of workers.

This signifies a noteworthy achievement in the organization’s unwavering dedication to empowering women and advancing progress.

It was on the theme “Invest in Women, Inspire Progress.”

Dr. Patience Cofie, the Country Director of PATH Ghana, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and staff of PATH for the tremendous support shown towards the launch of “Women at PATH.”

“Women at PATH” seeks to advance gender equality and empowerment of women and create an inclusive environment where women could thrive and contribute meaningfully to building a society where health is available and accessible to all.”

Speaking on inclusivity as a fundamental value, the Country Director emphasized the significance of both men and women in advocating for gender equality and advancing women’s rights within the organization.

Mrs. Aline Adamou Barry, the DEI Program Assistant, said the objectives of “Women at PATH,” include having a comprehensive plan to deal with gender issues, find a balance between work and personal life, and help women progress in their careers.

Mrs Barry emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming and supportive environment where women could learn from mentors, develop new skills, and connect with others.

Mrs Vera Karikari Bediako, the Principal Programme Officer, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, speaking on behalf of the Chief Director, congratulated PATH for the initiative and encouraged other organizations to emulate them.

While appreciating the Country Director of PATH for her leadership qualities called for the need to establish a gender policy and a mentorship programme for young ladies.

Dr. Kwadwo Asante Afari, representing the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative asked PATH to establish a special space for women to refresh themselves and breastfeed their babies. “Continue to be a good partner in health research and interventions,” he added.

Mrs. Sophia Ampofo, representing the Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PPME), Ghana Health Service, presenting a poem titled, “leave her alone,” urged women to embrace their individual journeys and fulfill their purpose in their generation.

PATH is an international non-governmental organization with a presence in 70 countries. PATH Ghana has been active for 15 years with several interventions in maternal, newborn and child health as well as non-communicable diseases, vaccines, and health policy advocacy.

