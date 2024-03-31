Vice President joins Maker’s House Chapel to celebrate Easter

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, March 31, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMH) on Sunday to commemorate Easter, as Christians across the globe mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ and His triumph over sin.

In his message to the Church, the Vice President asked Christians to let the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His ultimate victory over death be a source of hope that they could overcome every challenge, no matter how insurmountable it seemed.

He said Easter, “is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always a promise of a new beginning, a chance to rise again in a path towards a brighter future”.

He added that: “Today we stand on the threshold of a new dawn. Let us march forward with courage and convinction, knowing that the best days of our nation are yet to come.”

The Vice President delivered his message at the Destiny Arena, the Church Auditorium.

He was accompanied by several members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including some Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, parliamentary aspirants and party executives.

The Vice President noted that most often, people lost hope in times of economic uncertainty, political turmoil, and social upheaval.

Referencing Isaiah 40: 31 and Zachariah 4: 6, he urged Christians to put their trust in God and rely on Him to draw the strength to face the adversities of life.

He said: “Let us be reminded that our strength does not come from our own power or abilities, but from the faith in a higher power. A power that transcends our understanding and guides us towards our true purpose.”

With Ghana gaining the respect of the international community for being the beacon of stability and democracy in Africa, Dr Bawumia reminded Ghanaians not to take that for granted, but to remain committed to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

He added: “On this occasion of Easter, let us also take a moment to pray for peaceful and orderly election process. Let us pray for wisdom and discernment for all those involved in the electoral process-from the candidates and political parties to the Electoral Commission and Security Agencies.”

The Reverend Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Head Pastor of TMH, said the resurrection of Jesus Christ served as the seal of the Christian faith and paved the way for mankind to have direct relationship with God.

He said God had given human beings the ability to do all things, and once they put their trust in Him they could accomplish great things in life.

Dr Nyamekye described Vice President Bawumia as a good man and a friend.

Dr Nyamekye prayed for him and the rest of the NPP team, asking God to order their steps in all their endeavours.

GNA



