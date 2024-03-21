US national security advisor visits Kiev, urges faith in US support

Kiev, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – During a visit to Kiev on Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called for confidence in the continued support from the US, which is currently being blocked by domestic political disputes.

Sullivan spoke with the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, and other senior officials during the visit.

According to the National Security Council in Washington, President Joe Biden’s security advisor talked about the many different aid programmes for the country, which is under attack from Russia.

At the same time, Sullivan called on the US Congress to release new money for Ukraine. Support for Kiev has been blocked for months by disputes between Republicans and Democrats in the US parliament.

“We know for sure that President Biden’s administration and the entire team are doing everything they can today to pass the necessary aid package,” said Yermak after the meeting.

He said the talks centred on preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan summit, which is to take place in Switzerland, was also discussed.

Zelensky’s plan envisages a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. However, he is also concerned with compliance with international law, nuclear safety and a functioning global food supply.

Zelensky also spoke about the planned peace summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. According to the presidential office, Zelensky emphasised the importance of India’s participation in the summit.

India has traditionally maintained close relations with Russia and is one of the most important customers for Russian oil, which is no longer purchased by the West.

New Delhi maintains it is neutral on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has been going on for over two years, but has warned Moscow against the possible use of nuclear weapons.

