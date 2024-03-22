Ugandan delegation visits Ghana to understudy education reforms

Accra, March 22, GNA – An eleven-member delegation from Uganda has visited Ghana to understudy its education sector reforms.

The delegation, which would be in the country for five days, was led by Madam Kabahena Flavia Rwabuhoro, a Member of Ugandan’s Parliament and Chairperson for Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The team will as part of their mission visit various agencies under the Education Ministry to engage their leaderships.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, receiving the delegation at the Ministry, said the visit would go a long way to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

He showed pictures and videos of new and ongoing projects and explained the current state of Ghana’s education reforms.

“We have not reached where we want to go but we have moved forward and hope that we will become a model on the African continent soon,” he said.

Madam Kabahena Flavia Rwabuhoro commended Ghana’s educational strides, saying, it had become a model for other African countries.

The delegation has since visited various agencies under the Ministry to engage management and staff on their programmes and policies so that they could adopt some aspects of the policies.

GNA

