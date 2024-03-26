Schoolchildren in free for all play as teachers’ strike continues

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, March 26, GNA – Teaching and learning have stopped at most public schools in the Tamale Metropolis following a nationwide strike announced by teacher unions in the country.

The Ghana News Agency visited some schools in the area on Monday and observed that whilst some schoolchildren were present and playing, teachers were not in class and teaching.

The schools visited included Kukuo A. M.E Zion Primary and Junior High School, Lamashegu Experimental Primary, and Al-Mal Islamic Basic School.

Iddrisu Yakubu, a pupil of Lamashegu Experimental Primary School, told GNA that the strike had greatly affected the school’s learning timetable.

Moro Ibrahim, a final year student of Kukuo A. M.E Zion JHS, said the final year students were hard hit by the strike as there was no teacher to teach them.

Mr Frederick Owusu, Public Relations Officer, Ghanan Education Service, Northern Region, said the strike had affected services, including conducting end-of-semester examinations,

preparations of final year students towards their examinations, marking of scripts, and other related academic work.

He said the teacher unions would meet the Labour Commission to see the way forward in addressing their concerns.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

