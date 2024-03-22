PWDs in Keta receive support

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), March 22, GNA – Some Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have received financial support from the Social Welfare Department to improve their income-generating activities.

Thirty-three persons with disability received the support with the least amount of cheque to a member being GH₵ 1,000.00.

A total amount of GH₵ 49,500.00 was distributed among the 33 registered PWDs who applied for the support.

“The support was implemented by the Government to help establish PWDs to be self-reliant so they may not necessarily depend or seek support from others,” Madam Faustina Borklo, the Keta Municipal Social Welfare Officer, said in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

She stated that the quarterly PWDs support was initiated and implemented by the government some years ago to mitigate their plight.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly would supervise how the GH₵ 49,500.00 would be invested and used profitably for the benefit of members.

He urged members who were yet to receive the support to remain calm as they waited for their turn.

Some beneficiaries the GNA spoke to expressed joy over the support and commended the Government for the assistance.

They pledged to put the funds into profitable ventures for their own benefit.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

